Actor Orlando Brown recently checked into a rehabilitation center after his friends staged an intervention, according to TMZ.

The child star, who is best known for his role on That’s So Raven and a bunch of 90s classics, is being treated for substance abuse and mental health issues. His friends reportedly wanted to get him help back in August 2017, but their plan was delayed after he broke into his friend, Danny Boy’s, Las Vegas restaurant. Ironically, Danny Boy is actually one of the friends who reached out to Hollywood producers Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red for rehab resources.

Since the burglary, Brown was arrested for getting into an argument at a hotel. And prior to both events, he was also arrested for domestic battery, prostitution, and weapons & drug possession over the years.

No word yet on the length of his stay in rehab, but we’re hoping he gets the help he needs.

Orlando Brown Checks Into Rehab was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com