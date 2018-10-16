Fabolous And Emily B’s Dad Are Best Buds Again [Video]

In March rapper Fabolous allegedly threatened to shoot his long time girlfriend, and mother of his children, Emily B, and her dad, while in the midst of an explosive argument (video above).

Well, that was then. Now we hear everything is lovey dovey between Fab, Daddy and Emily B.

Sources close to the rapper and Emily B tell TMZ that as heated as the argument was back on March 28, Fabolous and Emily’s father settled their differences the very next day. Supposedly they discussed how things got out of hand, and said they would bury the hatchet. They’ve been hanging out together like family … just like they used to before they went at each other.

However, the situation is still awkward because Fabolous was just indicted for allegedly assaulting Emily, and for threatening to shoot her dad during that frightening driveway exchange.

You can check out the video above of Fabolous going off like a mad man all the while brandishing a pair of scissors, and yelling about shooting Emily and her father.

Like we said, that was then. Check this out. Fab and Emily’s father are so buddy-buddy these days that he’s even willing to testify on Fab’s behalf if the case goes to trial. As Remember, as bad as it looked back then, Emily and Fabolous are still together. Again, sources, according to TMZ, say he and her father were best friends before the incident, and remain that way now.

One more thing. Those reports Fab and Emily being married … are false.

(Photo credit: Fabolous Instagram)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE