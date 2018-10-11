Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous For Past Domestic Violence Incident Against Emily B

It’s not looking good for Fabolous right now.

According to TMZ, last week a New Jersey grand jury indicted the rapper for one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury against longtime partner Emily B, two counts of threatening to kill and one count of possession of a weapon.

As we previously reported, back in March of this year, a video emerged of Fab threatening Emily’s father and brother at their Engelwood, New Jersey home because they were allegedly retrieving guns from the property so they could not be used against her.

Swearing, Fab threatened Emily’s father, saying “I got a bullet for you.” He also aggressively moved toward Emily on two occasions, sending her running back in fear. In the video, you can see a weapon in his hands, which was later revealed as a pair of scissors.

Weeks prior to this March incident, Fab was arrested for domestic violence where according to the affidavit, the rapper threatened, via text, to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat and revealed that he would kill her, but “did not want to go out like that.” In addition, Fabolous allegedly punched her in the face seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.”

He was arrested after turning himself and was arrested on two felony charges.

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

Rumors are now swirling that despite this disturbing history of alleged abuse, the couple may have recently gotten married.

Hot New Hip Hop wrote that the rapper attended the BET Hip Hop Awards rocking a diamond band on his ring finger with Emily doing the same on social media.

Hmmmm….

Naturally, Black Twitter had some thoughts about this one:

So Fabolous finally married Emily B ironically before charges were picked up on him for domestic assault 😩. He’s top notch finesser.. can’t make her testify if she’s your wife pic.twitter.com/zcZSPtSutD — E_Pace✌ (@kingdom_lady91) October 10, 2018

Fabolous is still an abuser to me whether Emily went back or not. Some women don’t have the strength to leave toxic situations but that doesn’t justify his actions. Throw dat nigga under the CELL. — SBM. (@SheaButterMami) October 10, 2018

So Emily B secretly married Fabolous to avoid testifying against him. pic.twitter.com/tR4IeG1BKr — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 10, 2018

Whether the duo is married or not, when it comes to the current indictment, as TMZ points out, all four charges are for third-degree crimes in New Jersey. Each charge can bring up to 5 years in prison.

Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous For Past Domestic Violence Incident Against Emily B was originally published on hellobeautiful.com