Kool G Rap Falsely Accused Of Stealing Sneakers

Hip-hop legend Kool G Rap says he was a victim of “shopping while black,” after being accused of stealing a pair of sneakers, TMZ reports.

In June, the former Juice Crew rapper was ordered to appear in court after a Pennsylvania Finish Line store employee accused him of stealing a pair of $185 Nike LeBron 15s. According to TMZ the employee described the thief as an African American male in his 40’s.

The rapper, who was shopping at the mall that day, was followed into the mall’s parking lot by a Finish Line employee who wrote down his vehicle’s registration number and immediately contacted police. Kool G was charged with misdemeanor theft.

TMZ reports, his lawyers claim cops jumped the gun and never even reviewed the store’s surveillance video. If they had, they would have realized the rapper never entered Finish Line. His attorneys reportedly say cops were just on the hunt for a black man in his 40’s, and Kool G fit the description.

It was determined that the employee who tracked him down in the parking lot never saw him and the case was dropped.

According to TMZ, Kool G plans to sue Finish Line.

