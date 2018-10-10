Omari Hardwick Defends His Response To Picture-Seeking Fan

“Power” star Omari Hardwick is defending himself against a fan’s accusations that he yelled at her and played her shady as hell when she approached him and asked for a picture while he was with his wife and kids.

Hardwick acknowledged that he declined to take the photo, but says he wasn’t disrespectful to her. He also claims the fan followed his family before approaching him, per ebony.com, according to social media quotes obtained by The Jasmine Brand.

“She got out of her car to follow me and my family maybe 200 yards…as this older sweet nanny tells us. She gets to me and ask for a pic. I say, as I always do, ‘God bless you, I don’t do [pictures] when I’m with my family.’ Respectfully. She then responds, ‘So, I can’t get a picture with you?!’ With SHOCK in her face. She never acknowledges my family with a LOOK. I go, ‘Huh? You didn’t hear what I said?’”

he fan at the center of this star-struck moment gone wrong then hopped in the comment section to respond, calling Hardwick a “liar.”

“You’re a liar. I walked off after saying, ‘Ah, really? Okay.’ Walked across the street, you started yelling…Your fans are who made you. A simple, ‘No, I don’t do pics when I’m with my family would have been nice.’ Your attitude is what shocked me, not the fact you wouldn’t take the pic.”

Other fans of the actor began defending him, to which the woman responded: “Y’all would have approached him as well, [but] being that it wasn’t y’all. Y’all have so much to say. Anyway, I know the truth and so [does] he. I’ve moved on and so has he. My thing is, don’t lie about it. I hate a liar. If you’re not approachable then so be it, I’m not the first he’s done this to, and won’t be the last.”

Hardwick then replied, “We absolutely know the truth. You are a lost human. God bless your soul.”

Do you believe Hardwick was rude or was the eager fan acting a tad bit too thirsty?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE