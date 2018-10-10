Lauryn Hill is adding some extra money to her bank account after her cousin was found guilty of swindling her out of $65,000. The Jasmine Brand reports that Hill loaned the money to her cousin, Gerald Hill with the condition that he would have to pay 10% interest if the money wasn’t given back in three months. Recently a judge found him guilty and now he must pay his cousin back.

When Lauryn realized that her cousin didn’t intend to pay her back she decided to take him to court. The two never signed a contract, but the judge decided to hold him accountable and ruled in Lauryn’s favor.

Lauryn recently made headlines after kicking Nas and Santigold off the tour and showing up late to shows. After getting sick, Lauryn decided to cancel several concerts until next year. We hope fans are able to get the show they paid for in the future.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Forced To Pay Her Back The $65,000 He Borrowed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com