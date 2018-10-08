‘Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ New iOS Shortcut Allows Drivers To Record Traffic Stops

Siri has a new skill. Your iPhone’s personal assistant can now discreetly record traffic stops.

All you have to do is say, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over.” Once you say you’re being pulled over, your iPhone will pause any music that’s playing, lower your screen’s brightness, put your phone in “do not disturb” mode and start recording. It will also send a text to an emergency contact telling them what’s happening.

It’s part of a new app within iOS 12 called “shortcuts.” Robert Patterson of Arizona created the add-on, called “police” to “keep everyone safe and honest.”

“I have noticed in reading news articles and seeing reports on TV that in many cases you end up with police saying one thing happened and the citizen being pulled over saying another,” Petersen told USA TODAY. “And how do you determine truth? Sometimes the police have body cams, sometimes not, and even when they do it’s not always released in a timely manner.”

According to CBS 6, Patterson admitted that he believed the vast majority of the time, the shortcut will be unnecessary.

“But if you end up in a situation where it ended up being a good idea, you’ll be thankful you did,” he said.

