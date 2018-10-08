Microsoft’s Mancode Initiative Will Prepare Boys For Success In Tech

For years there have been programs designed to get more girls involved in tech careers, but Microsoft noticed a need for minority males. Their Mancode initiative is a one day technology conference that will educate middle and high school minority males about technology.

According to Shy Averett, Microsoft’s community programs and event manager, only 2.2% of technology professionals are minority males. This workshop will “set them up” not only for careers in technology but for successful careers in general, she says. The boys will learn how to set up resumes and a proper LinkedIn profile.

The program kicks off on Oct. 19 in Seattle, at Microsoft headquarters and will stop in 12 cities across the country.

In January, 82 locations will launch mini Mancode classes for those who are interested.