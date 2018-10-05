CLOSE
Toddler Shreds More Than $1,000 In Cash

HOLLADAY, Utah (AP) — A toddler in Utah was a little too helpful when he shredded more than $1,000 that his parents were saving.

Ben and Jackee Belnap were saving the cash to reimburse Ben’s parents for University of Utah season football tickets. They had $1,060 in an envelope, which disappeared over the weekend.

Ben tells KSL-TV the couple started searching the house when Jackee hollered, “I found it.” She was holding the shredder.

Their 2-year-old son, Leo, helps his mom shred junk mail or important documents that they want to get rid of. He apparently got his hands on the envelope.

Ben contacted the Treasury Department and he said he was told to ship the shredded cash for possible replacement.

Jackee says it will make “a great wedding story one day.”

