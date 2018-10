The Ball family is making headlines again, but not because of LaVar this time. Lonzo Ball’s baby mama, Denise Garcia, has called him a “deadbeat” and is threatening write a tell all book about the Ball family. The only way to avoid the book is if shes paid $30K a month in child support for baby Zoey. Chris Paul says this is a warning, “you can’t turn a big baller into a baby father!”

