Here Are The Presenters For The 49th GMA Dove Awards

Bart Millard, Bill Gaither, Dr. Bobby Jones, Chris Tomlin, Deborah Joy Winans, Devon Franklin, Jasmine Murray, Mark Lowry, Marvin Sapp, Matt Maher, Matthew West, Pat Barrett, Ricky Dillard, Russ Taff and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have all been announced as presenters for the upcoming 49th annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, the GMA announced on Wednesday (Oct 3).

The awards show will take place on October 16 in Nashville, Tennessee and air exclusively on TBN October 21 at 8 p.m. CT. Big Daddy WeaveCory AsburyJekalyn Carrfor KING & COUNTRYKirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneLauren DaigleNatalie GrantNewsboysSocial Club MisfitsTauren WellsTori KellyZach Williams and Jason Crabb with Rascal Flatts are among the previously announced performers. Tickets are on sale now at www.doveawards.com.

Tauren Wells leads all artist nominations with eight, followed by Zach Williams with six and Cory Asbury, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac with five nominations each. Colby Wedgeworth is the top nominated writer/producer with eight nominations. See the full list of nominees HERE.

