Damon Wayans Jr. Stars In New CBS Comedy ‘Happy Together’

The Wayans family stays busy! Damon Wayans Jr. says they should be busy because, “there’s a million of us!”

His new project is the CBS sitcom Happy Together. In the show his character is happily married and he and his wife have their world turned upside down, when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in.

As wild as that sounds, Wayans says it’s based on a true story. Lead singer of One Direction, Harry Styles, moved in with the shows creator, Ben Winston, for two years.

Catch the show Mondays on CBS.

