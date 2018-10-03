CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Black Driver Who Videotaped Police Stop To Receive $25k From Iowa

Leave a comment
Interior of courtroom

(Comstock Photo)

Last year, a Black driver in Des Moines, Iowa was pulled over for a hard to read temporary tag.

Lonnie Porter, 41, who says the officer pulled him over without reason, will be paid $25,000 to settle a lawsuit in a case that provides further evidence of racial profiling within the Des Moines Police department, reports the Des Moines Register.

Porter was reportedly never issued a ticket or citation during the stop. Officer Sean O’Neill, who pulled over Porter, says on the video that he made the stop because a temporary license on the vehicle wasn’t fully visible.

The video shows that the paper license, common on a new cars,  was displayed in the back window of the vehicle.

“You can’t see the date?” Porter asks the officer on the video before looking into his cell phone, streaming the stop live on Facebook. “I get it. I get it. I get it. You see what I’m talking about, Facebook?”

According to the Register, police deny wrongdoing in the matter.

The Register reports, “O’Neill has an outstanding performance record and has no pending complaints or administrative reviews,” Des Moines Sgt. Paul Parizek said. “…  For what it’s worth, I know Sean and have seen his work. He is professional, acts with integrity and is sincere in his commitment to serving our community.”

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Driving while black , Iowa , lawsuit

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close