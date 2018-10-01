CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Ex-TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin Charged In March Attack

Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin has been formally charged with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March.

Boykin was indicted Friday in Fort Worth and is free on bond. He denies the allegations.

Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security system video at Boykin’s home in Mansfield.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team’s practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.

It’s not Boykins’ first run-in with the law. He was arrested in Dallas last year on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession, though the case was later dismissed. In 2016, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest stemming from an incident shortly before the 2015 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. He was suspended for that game and was sentenced to a year of deferred adjudication probation.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Domestic Violence , TCU , Trevone Boykin

One thought on “Ex-TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin Charged In March Attack

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close