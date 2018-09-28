If you watch the Real Housewives of Potomac then you already know there have been allegations about Ashley Darby’s husband and this will definitely be a topic of discussion next season. Michael Darby has been “criminally charged with sexual assault for grabbing the butt of a crew member,” according to TMZ.
The victim, Orville Palmer, claims that he turned around Michael had a “flirtatious look” on his face that creeped him out. He told him to stop and then told his boss what happened
Michael was charged with felony assault of misdemeanor improper sexual contact and could be looking at 11 years in prison if convicted.
It seems like Michael may have a thing for butts. During an episode of season 1 of RHOP, co-star Gizelle Bryant told Ashley that she saw her husband touching another mans butt.
“I need to ask you ladies, I’m on the dance floor and your husband is squeezing Andrew’s butt,” Gizelle said to Ashley.
“Ya’ll, it’s a joke,” Ashley responded.
Well, Palmer certainly didn’t think Michael was joking. Maybe this will teach him to keep his hands to himself.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Real Housewives of Potomac Star Charged with Sexually Assaulting Cameraman
- D.C. Principal Allegedly Mocked Student’s Sexual Assault Claim [Video]
- Malia Obama Dances And Plays Harmonica As She Makes Her Music Video Debut [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM