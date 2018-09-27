The Culture Grid: Will The Next Superman Be Black?

| 09.27.18
Will the next Superman be black? It looks like it’s possible! Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing one of Hollywood’s finest to play the superhero. In this edition of The Culture Grid, we look at Duane and Tisha Martin‘s divorce drama, what Jasmine Guy hated about Whitley, and more!

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
