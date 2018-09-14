Famed designer Marc Jacobs is being accused of trying to sabotage Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show Wednesday night during the final day of New York Fashion Week.
Traditionally, Jacobs’ 6 p.m. show is last and closes out the entire week. That is until this year when Rihanna scheduled her Savage x Fenty lingerie show for 7:30pm — making her the closing presenter.
Jacobs hasn’t said anything about it, but as noted by instyle.com, he is famously known for being one of the few who starts his show on time. But he began an hour and 26 minutes late. It’s unheard of, the outlet reports.
This created quite a dilemma for showgoers invited to both Jacobs’s and Rihanna’s shows, especially considering the physical distance between the two venues. RiRi’s event was in Brooklyn.
NYT Styles called it “One of the most expensive 90 minutes of quiet boredom in the history of media.”
AP reported that Jacobs’s staff blamed a clothing delivery issue, while The Cut‘s Emilia Petrarca wrote that “sewing machines [were] seen being carried in at the time the show was originally supposed to start.”
Fashion News Writer Emilia Petrarca wrote on Twitter: “My first Marc Jacobs show had all the D-R-A-M-A I’d heard so much about… 90 minutes late with an almost-exit from AW… but was a humbling reminder that good fah-shun is worth the wait!”
Peep some reactions below from Twitter and check out the photo sideshow below of Savage x Fenty lingerie.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Dallas Police Find Marijuana In Botham Jean’s And Attempt To Smear His Image
- Fans Accuse Marc Jacobs Of Trying To Sabotage Rihanna’s NYFW Show
- How Black Lives Matter Is Taking A Grassroots Approach To Stop Gun Violence
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM