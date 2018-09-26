7-Year-Old Blows Folks Away With ‘Star Spangled Banner’ Rendition [Video]

It’s obvious that Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, who wowed the crowd with her rendition of the National Anthem at an LA Galaxy game, has been influenced by those melanated singers in the past who’ve made the otherwise bland song, a soulful event.

The 7-year-old belted out the national anthem before Sunday’s match between the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders and she sang her little heart out!

There’s not much else for us to say. Her singing speaks for her, so take a look at the video above and get ready to be blown away!

For those wondering where such a tiny tot got such big pipes, her father Arman Tjandrawidjaja told All the Moms that she’s been taking singing lessons since the age of 3.

“She’s been singing forever. Basically before she could speak. Always singing,” he said, adding that she sings in the shower or while doing homework without even knowing it. “Sometimes we have to tell her to be quiet.”

The little 3-foot-9 dynamo also acts and has an agent. She has appeared in commercials for Progressive Insurance and Jeep, among others.

Her father said Malea Emma likes singing, acting and musical theater. She’s appeared as Molly in a stage performance of “Annie” at the Hollywood Bowl. But she likes singing the best.

