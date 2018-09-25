Top Of The Morning: Tyler Perry’s Extremely Generous Act

Tyler Perry is known for his generosity. Recently he purchased a home worth $350,000 for LaShun Pace’s ailing mother. Pace worked with Perry nearly 20 years ago on a play in 1999. The two remained close so when Perry heard that Pace’s mother’s dying wish was to own a home big enough for the whole family to gather in he made it happen in their hometown in Georgia.
