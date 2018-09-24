Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant: A Colonoscopy Could Save Your Life

Leave a comment

Why are men so against colonoscopy’s? If you are a man 45 or older Russ urges you to get one. Recently he was at a party and asked how many of the men there had had one before. Only one hand went up. The excuses were that “nobody is going to be digging in my rear.” But, Russ went to get one on Friday and there’s some “suspect stuff” going on. There was an issue, but he feels like God is talking to him to talk to men. This procedure could literally save your life.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , colonoscopy , men's health

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close