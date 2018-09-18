Black Girl Problems: People Assuming You’re Going To Pay

| 09.18.18
Have you ever been out to dinner with friends or family and they assume you’re supposed to pay? Sherri has a trick that you can use to get out of it. She says if you pay with a card that you know will be declined your guest will feel bad for you and maybe even pick up the bill.

Black Girl Problems , Kym and Sherri

