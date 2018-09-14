Prince Estate Reveals Singer Left Behind $2.8 Million Music Equipment Collection

An appraiser determined that Prince left behind musical equipment worth over $2.8 million, reports The Blast.

According to The Blast, on September 7, the estate filed an inventory of the current assets and property from February 2017 to January 2018. In that time Prince brought in $755,173.41 in royalties, an additional $2.45 million in “other income,” $20,112 in rental income and $277k in tax refunds. Prince’s family didn’t receive a dime.

It was determined that Prince’s musical instruments are worth about $2,858,875 and his photographs could sell for $40,165. The other personal items he owned total around $900,000, The Blast Reports.

