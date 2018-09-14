CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Prince Estate Reveals Singer Left Behind $2.8 Million Music Equipment Collection

Leave a comment
Prince

Michael Ochs Archives

An appraiser determined that Prince left behind musical equipment worth over $2.8 million, reports The Blast. 

According to The Blast, on September 7, the estate filed an inventory of the current assets and property from February 2017 to January 2018. In that time Prince brought in $755,173.41 in royalties, an additional $2.45 million in “other income,” $20,112 in rental income and $277k in tax refunds. Prince’s family didn’t receive a dime.

It was determined that Prince’s musical instruments are worth about $2,858,875 and his photographs could sell for $40,165. The other personal items he owned total around $900,000, The Blast Reports.

Remembering Prince Through the Years
15 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

music , Prince , Prince Estate

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close