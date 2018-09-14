Kenya Moore: Pregnant Realty TV Star Says She Weighs Over 200 Lbs

Mom-to-be Kenya Moore shared a pic of her ever-growing baby bump on Instagram, after registering at Buy Buy Baby.

“Bye bye baby! #auntlori and I got most of the baby registry done ✅ #babydaly #family #babybump #love #baby,” the reality star posted.

In another photo, captioned “oh, baby,” Moore, 47, replied to several comments from followers, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kandi Burruss.

“That baby is all the way out there now,” Burruss wrote, to which Moore replied, “@Kandi still have a few months to go and I weigh 200 lbs!!!”

