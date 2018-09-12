Rev. Al Sharpton Says ‘We Need To React To What’s Causing The Issue In Flint’

Brett Kavanaugh is Donald Trump’s pick to be the next Supreme Court Justice. His hearing is still going on and oddly enough we have only seen 10 percent of his records. But what we do know is that he’s anti criminal justice reform, things like that cause issues like the water crisis in Flint. “We do not need supreme court justices that change the fundamental laws in this country,” said Sharpton.

