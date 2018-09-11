NOPD Officers Suspended After Being Accused Of DWI In Department Cars

Two New Orleans police officers were placed on emergency suspensions after they were arrested in separate DWI accidents while in their unmarked police cars, reports WWL-TV.

Police said Officers Tonishia Goodwin, who investigates child abuse, was in an unmarked police unit and over the legal blood-alcohol limit when she rear ended a at about 3:00 p.m. No one was hurt and Goodwin was booked with DWI and following too close, police said.

WWL reports that the second accident happened at about 8:00 p.m. when Officer Brandon Scruggs, who also investigates child abuse, ran a red light and hit a motorcycle.

Scruggs, also was over the legal limit, police said. He was booked with reckless operation of a vehicle and first-degree vehicular injury.

Donovan Livaccari, the attorney who is representing both officers, told the station on said Monday, “at this point, I am moving forward with everyone is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

Scruggs joined NOPD in 2014, and Goodwin joined in 2009, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

