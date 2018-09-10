Roland Martin: Houston ISD Is Turning It Around

Houston ISD is the fourth largest school district in the country and they were at risk of becoming the largest district to be taken over by the state.

Roland Martin talks to HISD’s interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan who says a program called Achieve 180 helped them turn it around.

Achieve 180 is a research based program that focuses on getting the strongest teachers and staff into the schools and setting high expectations for both students and teachers.

They’re also focused on building strong relationships with parents through a program called Parent University. The program was started this school year and it aims to help parents better understand what is being taught and where their kids are academically. Open lines of communication between parents and educators are key to a childs academic success Lathan says.

