CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Omarosa Says WH Staffers Used The Hashtag ‘TFA’ When Trump Did Something ‘Insane’

Leave a comment

Omarosa Manigault Newman is spilling more tea about her time as a White House aide and this time she revealed to MSNBC in an interview Sunday that staffers used #TFA in text messages, a reference to the 25th Amendment, when Donald Trump did something “insane” or “so crazy,” USA Today reports.

Manigault Newman said she used the hashtag in messages with family, “staffers” and people working in federal agencies, but did not say specifically who else in the administration used it, the publication noted.

“We had a little hashtag, hashtag TFA, whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it ‘TFA’ and keep moving,” Manigault Newman said.

According to the report, the White House pushed back on the assertion Sunday.

“Everyone, even the media, knows she has no credibility. The idea this ever happened is completely ridiculous and just further shows she will say and do anything to try and be relevant,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“It’s embarrassing for the press to keep giving her a platform,” she added.

Manigault Newman published a tell-all book last month about her time in the Trump White House, prompting 45 to take to Twitter to call her “wacky” and “vicious, but not smart.”

In The Wake Of Donald Trump Clenching The GOP Nomination, The Only Donalds We Acknowledge Are…
12 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump , Omarosa , white house

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close