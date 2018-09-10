Omarosa Says WH Staffers Used The Hashtag ‘TFA’ When Trump Did Something ‘Insane’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is spilling more tea about her time as a White House aide and this time she revealed to MSNBC in an interview Sunday that staffers used #TFA in text messages, a reference to the 25th Amendment, when Donald Trump did something “insane” or “so crazy,” USA Today reports.

Manigault Newman said she used the hashtag in messages with family, “staffers” and people working in federal agencies, but did not say specifically who else in the administration used it, the publication noted.

“We had a little hashtag, hashtag TFA, whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it ‘TFA’ and keep moving,” Manigault Newman said.

According to the report, the White House pushed back on the assertion Sunday.

“Everyone, even the media, knows she has no credibility. The idea this ever happened is completely ridiculous and just further shows she will say and do anything to try and be relevant,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“It’s embarrassing for the press to keep giving her a platform,” she added.

Manigault Newman published a tell-all book last month about her time in the Trump White House, prompting 45 to take to Twitter to call her “wacky” and “vicious, but not smart.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.