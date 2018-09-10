Female Police Sgt. Involved In Drunken Brawl Outside Baltimore Strip Club Beaten, Arrested [Video]

Baltimore law enforcement are investigating after a male officer allegedly punched a woman and threw her to the ground. Turns out she is BPD Sergeant Henrietta Middleton.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Middleton, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Inspector General’s Office, is now suspended and charged with disorderly conduct. No word on the other officer.

The publication noted that officers responded to a call outside Norma Jean’s club at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a disorderly patron, police said. When they arrived, Middleton was observed “acting in a disorderly manner” and that she “approached an officer and refused to comply,” according to a statement provided by spokesman T.J. Smith.

A video recorded by a security officer at another club and posted on Facebook shows a crowd gathered outside Norma Jean’s and a woman being struck by a male officer who is in uniform.

“What I saw was a man punching a woman full force in the face, like he was brawling with another man,” said Gary Massey. “I’m not saying she wasn’t out of order or being disruptive, but he’s clearly stronger than this lady.”

Police said the “entire course of events is under internal investigation” and did not identify the male officer.

The past month and a half has seen a string of embarrassing incidents involving Baltimore Police officers. An officer was video-recorded declining to take action on a citizen report of a man with a gun downtown, then a sergeant was charged with getting into a drunken-driving crash while driving a department vehicle.

Then an officer was caught on tape punching a man and eventually indicted on first-degree assault charges. Another officer was charged with assault in July in relation to an incident from two years ago.

