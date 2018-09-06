Cops Cuff Black Teen Riding With White Grandmother Because Someone Thought He Was Robbing Her [Video]

An 18-year-old Wisconsin man was detained by police officers after authorities were alerted to a black man robbing two older white women from the back seat of a car.

He was just riding home from church with his grandmother and her friend.

According to the Journal-Sentinel, Wauwatosa Police were flagged down by an African-American couple who indicated a robbery either was occurring or had just occurred, and the suspect was in the back seat of a blue Lexus. The man then pointed out the car to the male officer, Wauwatosa Police Capt. Brian Zalewski said in a statement.

Police video footage show the officers stopping the car with their guns drawn. The passenger, 18-year old Akil Carter, exited the car with his hands in the air and got on his knees where law enforcement officers handcuffed him out of camera range. The cops then placed Carter in the back of a squad car for further questioning.

An officer explained that there was a “misunderstanding based on somebody’s perception.” Grandma then expressed her feelings about the incident on police video.

“I’m sure he (the person who reported it) saw two white ladies in a car with a black kid and he made some assumptions,” the grandmother says. When the officer told her that it was actually a black couple who made the robbery report, “Well that’s even worse!” the grandmother proclaims.

The Journal reports that the young man was held for about six minutes. Then he and the older women were allowed to leave.

