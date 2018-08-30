News
Home > News > Top News

4 Out of 5 Kennesaw State University Cheerleaders Who Protested During National Anthem Cut From 2018 Squad [Video]

Leave a comment

When Kennesaw State University’s football team takes the field on, the school’s cheerleading squad will feature new faces.

According to WXIAfour out of the five KSU cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem last year as part of a nationwide movement to draw attention to police brutality didn’t make the 2018-2019 team.

Their act of protest inspired praise—and a backlash from the university itself. After the cheerleaders, all of whom are black women, took a knee on Sept. 30, KSU banned the cheerleading squad from taking the field during the national anthem, keeping them in the tunnel instead, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The school later reversed the move.

WXIA reports, KSU says there was much more competition for the squad this year than last. 95 applicants tried out for 52 available spots, compared to 61 cheerleaders trying out in 2017. In total, seven cheerleaders on KSU’s squad in 2017 didn’t make the cut this year.

But one of the cheerleaders who knelt last year, Toomia Dean, told WXIA her protest definitely “played a role” in the final decision.

“I know the people who made it. I know their skills and I know my skills. But I don’t think it was a skills-based thing. Not to say I’m amazing or anything, but I know my skills and what I had,” she told WXIA.

Celebrities You Never Knew Were Cheerleaders
10 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

cheerleading , Georgia , KSU , Protest

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close