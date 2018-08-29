St. Louis Teen Shot Shortly After Posting ‘I Made it to 17’ on Facebook Page

St. Louis, Mo., police are still looking for a suspect in the case of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed on his birthday one hour after posting, “I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17.”

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Aug. 18 Armond Latimore was shot outside of a restaurant where he had gone to pick up food while his mother went to a nearby store to pick up ice cream to go with her son’s birthday cake.

“He told me that he wanted ice cream,” his mother, Chandra D. Payne told the Post-Dispatch. “I went to Save A Lot and three minutes later I received the call.”

He was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

After her son’s shooting, Payne found a note in his room that detailed a bully harassing him. It was the first she had heard of any trouble with her son, who never discussed the bullying with his family, Payne told the Post-Dispatch.

“He was always a helping-hand child,” she told the paper. “He would cut grass, wash your car or sell water. He loved music and loved money and always made it the right way.”

On Aug. 22, police found a stolen car they believe is connected to Armond’s death. As the Riverfront Times reports, there was a carjacking earlier this month, and police say the car was used on in Armond’s killing.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Armond’s death is among 110 murders in St. Louis so far in 2018.

