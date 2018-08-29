CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

St. Louis Teen Shot Shortly After Posting ‘I Made it to 17’ on Facebook Page

Leave a comment

St. Louis, Mo., police are still looking for a suspect in the case of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed on his birthday one hour after posting, “I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17.”

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Aug. 18 Armond Latimore was shot outside of a restaurant where he had gone to pick up food while his mother went to a nearby store to pick up ice cream to go with her son’s birthday cake.

“He told me that he wanted ice cream,” his mother, Chandra D. Payne told the Post-Dispatch. “I went to Save A Lot and three minutes later I received the call.”

He was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

After her son’s shooting, Payne found a note in his room that detailed a bully harassing him. It was the first she had heard of any trouble with her son, who never discussed the bullying with his family, Payne told the Post-Dispatch.

“He was always a helping-hand child,” she told the paper. “He would cut grass, wash your car or sell water. He loved music and loved money and always made it the right way.”

On Aug. 22, police found a stolen car they believe is connected to Armond’s death. As the Riverfront Times reports, there was a carjacking earlier this month, and police say the car was used on in Armond’s killing.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Armond’s death is among 110 murders in St. Louis so far in 2018.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

murder , St. Louis , Teen , violence

One thought on “St. Louis Teen Shot Shortly After Posting ‘I Made it to 17’ on Facebook Page

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close