Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, August 31st will be a day of special performances dedicated to the Queen of Soul. Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. spoke to Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell about giving the eulogy for Franklin and how honored he is. Williams and Franklin’s family grew up in the same neighborhood and they were friends for many years.

One thing many people didn’t know was that Franklin would call churches and pastors as well as help their ministries. Williams said, “No one knew she was a giving spirit.” People continue to ask Williams how he will eulogize Franklin and right now he doesn’t have any answers. He’s asking everyone just to pray for him as he prepares to deliver the message and let us in on a secret : Dottie Peoples will sing at the funeral.

Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. On Aretha Franklin Funeral Plans was originally published on getuperica.com