Morning Minute: ‘Everybody Down With Trump Pleading Guilty!’

This one is a must hear! Chris Paul raps about Michael Cohen’s guilty plea which also implicates Trump as a co-conspirator. It looks like this Cohen is the first of many dominoes to fall. But seriously, you have to hear this song!
