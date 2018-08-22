Morning Minute: ‘Everybody Down With Trump Pleading Guilty!’

This one is a must hear! Chris Paul raps about Michael Cohen’s guilty plea which also implicates Trump as a co-conspirator. It looks like this Cohen is the first of many dominoes to fall. But seriously, you have to hear this song!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: