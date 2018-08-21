CLOSE
News
Home > News > Weird News

Woman Uses Tinder To Prank Dozens Of Men Into Dating Contest

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has used the Tinder dating app to prank more than 100 men into showing up for a date that turned out to be a “Hunger Games”-style competition.

The New York Times reports that the woman identified as Natasha Aponte invited dozens of Tinder contacts to meet her in Manhattan’s Union Square on Sunday for what they thought was a one-on-one date.

Instead, a woman who says she was Natasha told them they had to compete for a date with her.

She disqualified the men who were under 5-foot-10 (1.78 meters) and those named Jimmy, a name she dislikes. Then she asked the remaining contestants to perform pushups and footraces.

The stunt reportedly was videotaped by Rob Bliss, the man who shot a widely watched catcalling video in 2014.

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities
20 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dating , Hunger Games , Tinder

One thought on “Woman Uses Tinder To Prank Dozens Of Men Into Dating Contest

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close