A North Carolina teacher is upset after she was suspended because of her role as a part time pole dance instructor.
Kandice Mason is a sixth grade teacher who loves her job, but she also happens to love pole dancing.
Mason, who has three degrees, was suspend when a video that she posted to her private Facebook account was leaked. In the video, Mason can be seen pole dancing and wearing underwear that cover just about as much as a bikini would.
Now her career is hanging in the balance, but she says that she’s never been ashamed of pole dancing. However she told ABC 11 that, “I’ve worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I’m passionate about.”
North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video]
6 thoughts on “North Carolina Middle School Teacher Suspended After Her Pole-Dancing Video Was Leaked [Video]”
If this is just a passion, something she enjoys doing in the privacy of her own home, why does it have to be posted on social media? No matter how “private” your account may be, it’s not private. She wants to work in an industry that deals with the mindset of children/young adults. It’s not what she enjoys or finds harmless, it’s the perception of her that her students have. That’s why she’s suspended. It’s hard enough to command respect from these kids these days. Almost impossible if they see videos of their teacher engaging in activities they view as not respectable. Lets’ face it. With all her degrees, I can’t believe she never thought about this. Just strange.
A person does not seek out higher education with concentrated disciplines such as she has and then commit to public education for sport. And if you want to see some improvement of any kind, look in that mirror as you pass by and start there!!
Pole dancing is taught in professional classes and as a form of exercise. She’s not naked or in any of these clips doing anything erotic. I don’t find any fault in what she is doing, however, we must always be mindful of what we put out there on social media even if it is “a private account.” I don’t believe any such creature exists. Any site can be hacked. She appears to be a very diligent educator and I hope that’s all it is, is a short suspension.
What part of the story leads you to believe she is a “diligent educator”? Because she’s black? S D, I was hoping to see some improvement from you before years end. Still some time left
WTF has this got to do with her qualifications as an EDUCATOR?
Leave this woman alone. NO CRIME here!!!!!!!!!!!!
Live and Let LIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pole dancing instructor? That’s like saying “clothing removal consultant “. Ni@@a was a stripper. Call it what it is Peeps. She should not be around children. Justice served