Jor’Dan And Neicy Talk Music, Ministry, And Marriage

Jor’Dan Armstrong put out two albums, Too Blessed and Blessed. He broke them up because of the way people consume music now, very rarely do people sit through the whole album. So he felt “breaking it up” made it “easier to digest.” The “wow factor” of buying an album one week and then another one coming out the next week got people excited.

His wife Neicy Armstrong, gets questioned about supporting her husband and when she’s going to do her own thing. She says that it’s just not her turn yet, they worked out a plan that works for them and she’s happy supporting her husband. But, “as soon as he hits that home run it’s my turn,” she said.

