Inside Her Story: Aretha Franklin’s Photographer Calls Her The ‘Heart And Soul Of Detroit’

Photo journalist, Linda Solomon was Aretha Franklin’s photographer and long time friend. Soloman photographed the queen for 40 years.

Solomon had a very close relationship with says that Franklin was more than a great artist, she was, “the heart and soul of Detroit.” Franklin always said, “when I’m not on stage I’m the lady next door,” and for people in Detroit, that’s exactly who she was. She could be seen in Kroger doing her grocery shopping.

Solomon plans to do a photo book that will show Aretha Franklin, “the natural woman.” Through the photos, “people can see the heart and the soul of the greatest.”

“She was remarkable in every sense of the word,” she said.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM