Black Moms Matter: ‘I’m Just Trying To Keep Him Alive’

“Have you ever been too tired to discipline your child, even though you know they’re acting a fool in public?” Kym and Sherri admit sometime’s they just don’t feel like fussing. Maybe if you’re a young mom in your 20’s you’ll have more energy, but, “when you’re older,” you don’t have all of that extra energy. Kym is just, “trying to keep him alive.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Clark Atlanta University Responds To Over 150 Students Denied Housing
- Aretha Franklin Is ‘Alert’ And Resting At Home, Family Member Says
- Court Date Set For Man Charged In Videotaped Fatal Shooting
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: