Missy Elliott Gives A Shout Out To Her ‘Funky White Sister’ [Video]

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

Surprise! Missy Elliott has a sister!

Her ‘funky white sister,’ has gone viral online! She performed Missy’s hit Work It at a park karaoke and became an overnight sensation.

