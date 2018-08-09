Entertainment
Missy Elliott Gives A Shout Out To Her ‘Funky White Sister’ [Video]

Surprise! Missy Elliott has a sister!

Her ‘funky white sister,’ has gone viral online! She performed Missy’s hit Work It at a park karaoke and became an overnight sensation.

