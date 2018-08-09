Lil’ Kim gives a little taste of paradise in her new video for Nasty One. The video gives of Caribbean vibes and Kim spends most of the video draped in crystals and feathers while poolside.
Nasty One will appear on her fifth album, which is scheduled to be released in November.
One thought on "Lil' Kim Drops Sexy New Music Video [Watch]"
