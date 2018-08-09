Bissonnet Track Target Of New Injunction To Rid Houston Of Prostitution

The infamous “track” on Bissonnet has been a problem for Houstonians and residents for years. Now the city is vowing to make a stop to the area’s high crime rate, particularly for prostitution.

A new civil suit filed Tuesday on lists 86 defendants that city wants banned from the area in a anti-prostitution injunction that is the first of its kind filed in the State of Texas.

“Unfortunately, buyers come in this area and they are a big part of the problem,” Chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference. “That’s why we need to deal with not just the supply, but we need to deal with the demand and these activities ultimately have an impact on the quality of life of everyone who lives, works and visits the Bissonnet area.”

In less than two years, Houston police have reported over 3,800 crimes near the area — one-fourth of them prostitution related.

Although the plan is cracking down on pimps, prostitutes and johns, it does have an “opt out” provision that would allow victims of sexual assault or human trafficking to receive social services and opt out of the injunction.

