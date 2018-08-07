CLOSE
Wendy Williams Says The Worst Advice She Ever Got Was From A Woman

Change who you are, because you’re going to be a dinosaur.”

Those are the words Wendy Williams heard from a former boss. She considers those words to be the worst, and most hurtful, advice that she’s ever received in her life. Hearing that “reduced me to tears,” right there in her office Williams said.

Williams was in her first week of a new radio job when her boss told her that she had to change who she was, because “that’s not going to work here.” And in that moment she says she thought “Do what?…I can only be me.”

Instead of letting that “advice” discourage her she made it her mission to succeed by being herself,  “I just put it in my head. ‘I’ll show her, I’ll show her,'” she said.

“I can’t change my skin, I won’t change my voice, I can’t change my confidence,” she said. “All I can do is pray that you put up with me long enough that you actually begin to get it. You know?”

