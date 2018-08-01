Huggy Lowdown: ‘J Lo Is Sexy AF’

08.01.18
Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this month. Maybe someone on the board just wants to see Jenny from the block! Huggy doesn’t think she’s worthy of the MJ award but she’s definitely worthy of an “ass seen on TV” award.

