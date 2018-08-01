Guy’s Gripe: Save The White Shirts!

| 08.01.18
Imagine you’re on vacation getting ready for the white party you’ve been looking forward to for months! You have your outfit laid out on the bed and its almost time to get dressed. But wait, you forgot to iron! Good thing the hotel has an iron, as you begin ironing you notice it’s leaving skid marks on your fresh white shirt! Now your whole outfit is ruined, Guy begs, “please don’t put sink water in the iron!” Save white shirts everywhere and use bottled water for the iron!

