Guy’s Gripe: Save The White Shirts!

Imagine you’re on vacation getting ready for the white party you’ve been looking forward to for months! You have your outfit laid out on the bed and its almost time to get dressed. But wait, you forgot to iron! Good thing the hotel has an iron, as you begin ironing you notice it’s leaving skid marks on your fresh white shirt! Now your whole outfit is ruined, Guy begs, “please don’t put sink water in the iron!” Save white shirts everywhere and use bottled water for the iron!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- FAMU Marching 100 Welcomes First-Ever Woman Drum Major
- Jordan Peele Rounds Out Cast For Next Movie ‘Us’
- City Has To Pay $65K To White Cop Who Says He Was Taunted For Saying He Was Part Black
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery