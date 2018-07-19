Singer Michelle Williams has been very open about her struggle with depression which spawned from pressures at the height of Destiny’s Child’s success.

In 2017, Williams told the hosts of “The Talk” that she was suicidal at one point.

Now the newly-engaged gospel artist has made the decision to check into a mental health facility for her depression.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams said in a statement.

She continued, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

TMZ sources say Williams is being treated at a facility outside of Los Angeles. She has been in the treatment center for several days.

Celeb support flooded in to show love to the star including Missy Elliott, Jussie Smollett and Mama Tina:

I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone😔Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️ https://t.co/XJEIPkbovf — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2018

Michelle Williams Revealed She Checked Into A Mental Health Facility: “If You Change Your Mind, You Can Change Your Life” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com