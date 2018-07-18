DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: Shut The Lid

Leave a comment

Research shows that you should always put the lid down before you flush the toilet! If you don’t clouds of bacteria can explode into the air, so poop and other particles travel across the bathroom and cause infections.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

bathroom , DLHS , Jazzy Report

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: Shut The Lid

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close