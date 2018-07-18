Jay Z Is Upset Because Philly Is Moving ‘Made In America’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ain’t no love in the heart of the city as Jay-Z has found out the hard way. He says he’s disappointed his Philadelphia “Made in America” festival will not be held in “the heart of the city” after this year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city confirmed Tuesday that the annual concert won’t be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway anymore.

A city spokeswoman said the event was originally intended as a Labor Day weekend attraction during a slow time but that “may no longer be necessary.”

In a Wednesday column in the Inquirer, Jay-Z accused the city of making the decision without a “meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication.” He said the festival has since 2012 “had a positive $102.8 million economic impact.”

It’s unclear if the festival would continue and where it would be.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

Jay Z posted an open letter to the Philadelphia Inquirer questioning the move.

Here’s what he had to say:

The Made in America festival is a multicultural platform that represents strength, freedom of speech, and perseverance for artists and music lovers. Philadelphia, an iconic city, represents those ideals. The location is integral to the pulse of the festival. The [Benjamin Franklin] Parkway is a cultural arts center that is symbolic to the more than 600 artists who have performed at this event. The Parkway captures the freedom and spirit of inclusivity that drew us to the City of Brotherly Love. The celebratory nature and essence of this festival has inspired locals as well as visitors from across the nation to enjoy Labor Day in Philadelphia.

