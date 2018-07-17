Malia Obama Hangs With Brit Boyfriend In Paris [PICS]

Malia Obama was spotted strolling around London with her beau, Rory Farquharson, and the couple looked very comfortable with one another. In many of the pics, the two are seen holding hands and even sharing a kiss.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Malia rocked a salmon-colored mini dress along with a pair of combat boots. Rory opted for super casual, donning a pair of rolled up jeans, sneakers, and a white T-shirt.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS – Before sunset: Malia Obama shares a kiss with Rory Farquharson as she strolls streets of Paris https://t.co/rSUdZb0jgj pic.twitter.com/CNcU3xqoU6 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 16, 2018

Following their stroll in Paris, the couple hit up the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at the Stade de Paris. The pair were joined by Malia’s sister, Sasha; her mother, Michelle Obama; and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson.

According to Business Insider, Farquharson is originally from the United Kingdom. The couple reportedly met at Harvard, where they were first photographed kissing each other back in November of 2017 at a football tailgate.

And after he started dating the daughter of Barack Obama, Vanity Fair reported that Rory deleted all of his social media accounts.

Barack previously said that dropping off his first child at university was “rough,” even comparing it to open-heart surgery.

“I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

Barack recently opened a youth center in the Kenyan village where his late father’s family lives.

PHOTO: Getty

