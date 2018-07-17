Malia Obama was spotted strolling around London with her beau, Rory Farquharson, and the couple looked very comfortable with one another. In many of the pics, the two are seen holding hands and even sharing a kiss.
As noted by the Daily Mail, Malia rocked a salmon-colored mini dress along with a pair of combat boots. Rory opted for super casual, donning a pair of rolled up jeans, sneakers, and a white T-shirt.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS – Before sunset: Malia Obama shares a kiss with Rory Farquharson as she strolls streets of Paris https://t.co/rSUdZb0jgj pic.twitter.com/CNcU3xqoU6
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 16, 2018
Following their stroll in Paris, the couple hit up the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at the Stade de Paris. The pair were joined by Malia’s sister, Sasha; her mother, Michelle Obama; and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson.
According to Business Insider, Farquharson is originally from the United Kingdom. The couple reportedly met at Harvard, where they were first photographed kissing each other back in November of 2017 at a football tailgate.
And after he started dating the daughter of Barack Obama, Vanity Fair reported that Rory deleted all of his social media accounts.
Barack previously said that dropping off his first child at university was “rough,” even comparing it to open-heart surgery.
“I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”
Barack recently opened a youth center in the Kenyan village where his late father’s family lives.
PHOTO: Getty
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Malia Obama Hangs With Brit Boyfriend In Paris [PICS]
- Michelle Williams Admits To Seeking Help For Depression
- After Criticism From Left And Right, Trump Backs Down On Russia Statements
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
The Obamas Through The Years
The Obamas Through The Years
1. The couple wed on October 3, 1992. (AP)1 of 21
2. Barack popped the question at Gordon’s Restaurant, When dessert was served, the ring box was sitting on the plate. (AP)2 of 21
3. When Michelle first saw Barack's picture in a law firm directory she thought he had a big nose. (AP)3 of 21
4. For their Honeymoon, the Obamas drove down the California coast drinking wine and eating pizza. (AP)4 of 21
5. The Obamas were caught on the NBA's kissing cam, Michelle shyly denied the POTUS, before laying one on him the next time.(AP)5 of 21
6. They love the law. Both of them hold law degrees and worked as attorneys at the beginning of their careers. (AP)6 of 21
7. Michelle says Barack often helps her wash the family dishes. (AP)7 of 21
8. The Obama's first kiss was in front of the Baskin Robbins ice cream shop.8 of 21
9. The two met while working at Chicago law firm Sidley Austin in 1989, Michelle was Barack's supervisor. (PR)9 of 21
10. After refusing to go out with Barack for a month, Michelle finally agreed to their first date which was filled with fun. (PR))10 of 21
11. The couple saw Spike Lee's classic movie "Do The Right Thing on their first date. (AP)11 of 21
12. Also, on their first date the couple visited the art institute and ate at a cafe. (AP)12 of 21
13. The Obama's finished off their first date with a drink on the 99th floor of the John Hancock Building in Chicago. (AP)13 of 21
14. Michelle says Barack tucks her in to bed at night at 10pm since he goes to bed much later. (AP)14 of 21
15. In an interview with E Online, Michelle says she likes "None of the above" when it comes to boxers or briefs for the President.15 of 21
16. Michelle's nickname for the President is "Honey."16 of 21
17. The President credits Michelle with getting him to quit smoking cigarettes.17 of 21
18. The Obamas are said to use webcams to keep in touch while traveling apart.18 of 21
19. Just like us: Michelle revealed that the President can't make beds and that he never puts the butter away.19 of 21
20. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Malia and Sasha. (AP)20 of 21
21. Michelle is quoted saying the best gift she ever received from the President is "my children."21 of 21