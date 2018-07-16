Philly DA Declines To Prosecute Actor Wood Harris For Allegedly Beating Girlfriend

Actor Wood Harris is breathing a sigh of relief. Well, kinda, sorta, that is. You see, he’s not facing any criminal charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend. OK, so what’s the “kinda, sorta” thingy about, you ask? Well, the “girlfriend” is still threatening further legal action. That’s why.

Here’s the backstory. The alleged incident happened back in April in Philly, when Anya Richardson, Harris’ girlfriend of 2 years, claimed the actor, best known for his role on HBO’s the Wire, flew into a violent rage that landed her in the hospital.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Richardson claimed he struck her multiple times in the stomach, neck and ribs. Richardson also alleged he spat on her face and choked her.

See the statement below:

We reached out to Richardson, who tells TMZ … Harris invited her to Philly where he was shooting “Creed II.” She tells us they were in his hotel room when the unprovoked attack allegedly went down. She says she went to the hospital the next day and reported the incident to police the day after her hospital visit. We spoke to a rep for the Philadelphia D.A.’s Office who tells us … they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a crime had occurred, so they declined to prosecute.

Alberto Ebanks, Richardson’s attorney, says she “feels there is little choice but to pursue alternative remedies to help protect other women from the threat of assault.”

Here’s Harris’s response via a representative

“The account by this woman is pure fabrication. Wood was never questioned by the authorities and that should speak to the authenticity of the accusation. No further comment.”

