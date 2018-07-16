WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student

Congrats to scholarship winner, Morgan State freshman, Quamir Payton.

Leave a comment
IGT McDonald's Winner

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is taking the nation by storm, inspiring crowds and audiences all over with powerhouse, uplifting performances. During the Atlanta tour stop, McDonald’s, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, provided a lucky HBCU student a $10,000 scholarship. First-generation college student, Quamir Payton, received the award, dedicated to students who are pursuing music education or performance.

IGT McDonald's Winner

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

The mega-check was handed to Quamir in front of 5,000 attendees at World Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral. Quamir has a 3.9 GPA and can use the money to fund his tuition and fees, room and board and other expenses.

ICGT Quamir

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Congrats, Quamir!

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Gospel Celebration , HBCUs , McDonalds

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close